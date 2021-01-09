A true professional, Hafeez on 38-year-old Pakistan all-rounder who is still shining

Mohammad Hafeez said Shoaib Malik is a true professional

Mohammad Hafeez on Shoaib Malik: “True professional of the game”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Mohammad Hafeez has called fellow Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik a “true professional of the game”.

This comes after he was asked about Malik during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

The 40-year-old recently accumulated 140 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a career-best score of 99 not out, at an average of 70 and a strike-rate of 160.91.

He also ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

