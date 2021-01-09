Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that he can turn the national team’s fortunes around in three months.

The Rawalpindi Express said he “will need three right men in three main departments” in order to accomplish this.

He has so much confidence in himself that he said “remove my name from history if I fail to correct the cricket team within three months”.

Akhtar’s comments come after Pakistan’s disappointing tour of New Zealand, where they lost the T20 series 2-1 and were whitewashed 2-0 in the Test series.

Their next assignment will be against South Africa, which will see the Proteas visit the country for the first time in 14 years.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

