Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan pace bowler Jalaluddin believes the national team have found a “pure wicketkeeper-batsman” in Mohammad Rizwan and a “Test all-rounder” in Faheem Ashraf.

He praised the pair following their strong performances during the recent tour of New Zealand, during which Pakistan lost the T20 series 2-1 and were whitewashed 2-0 in the Test series.

Rizwan scored 128 runs in the three-match T20 series, which included a career-best score of 89, at an average of 42.66.

He followed that up with 202 runs in the two-Test series, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 50.50.

As for Faheem, he amassed 37 runs in the T20 series at an average of 12.33 and took four wickets at an average of 14.25 and an economy rate of 5.51.

In the Test series, he made 186 runs, which included a career-best knock of 91, at an average of 46.50.

He also claimed three wickets at an average of 54.66.

“It wasn’t a very good tour for Pakistan as we lost both [the] T20I and Test series. But, in the end there was some outcome for Pakistan in the form of Rizwan as a pure wicketkeeper-batsman and Faheem as a Test all-rounder,” Jalaluddin was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

Rizwan and Faheem are likely to keep hold of their spots for the South Africa series, which will see the Proteas travel to Pakistan for the first time in 14 years.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Absolutely brilliant, Mohammad Hafeez on Pakistan player who could make his debut in the South Africa series

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 13866 ( 13.99 % ) Babar Azam 69504 ( 70.13 % ) Steve Smith 3469 ( 3.5 % ) Ben Stokes 4142 ( 4.18 % ) Kane Williamson 4462 ( 4.5 % ) Rashid Khan 589 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 168 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 1669 ( 1.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 329 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 261 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 654 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 13866 ( 13.99 % ) Babar Azam 69504 ( 70.13 % ) Steve Smith 3469 ( 3.5 % ) Ben Stokes 4142 ( 4.18 % ) Kane Williamson 4462 ( 4.5 % ) Rashid Khan 589 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 168 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 1669 ( 1.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 329 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 261 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 654 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related