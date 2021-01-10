Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali has revealed that he cried his eyes out after suffering recurring back injuries.

Devastated at spending so much time on the sidelines and losing his place in the national team, the 26-year-old said that his wife and brother played an instrumental role in keeping his spirits up.

“When I got injured again, luckily my wife was with me and she supported me a lot. My brother Ata was also with me during my injury but mainly Samiya backed me,” he told Zainab Abbas on her YouTube channel as quoted by Ary Sports.

“Once I was crying and she came to me with words of motivation. She guided me to stay committed and work hard.”

Hasan made his comeback in the recently-concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he captained Central Punjab.

He finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 43 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.06.

With the number of wickets he claimed, Hasan had the most wickets among pace bowlers in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

He also got the job done with the bat in the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he smashed an unbeaten 106, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and seven sixes.

His efforts nearly helped Central Punjab defend their title, but instead, the match ended as a tie and the trophy was shared between the two teams.

Hasan will be hoping that his performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy earns him a recall to the Pakistan team for the South Africa series, which will see the Proteas visit the country for the first time in 14 years.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

