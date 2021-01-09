Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has admitted that New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Jamieson ripped his side apart during the recently-concluded two-Test series.

Rizwan took over the captaincy since regular skipper Babar Azam was recovering from a fractured right thumb, which he sustained prior to the three-match T20 series.

Jamieson was brutal with the ball as he took 16 wickets in the series, with 11 coming in the second Test, at an average of 11.68. He also 62 runs at an average of 62.

In addition to the 26-year-old, Rizwan also praised New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and batsman Henry Nicholls.

Williamson made 388 runs, which included scores of 129 and 238, at an average of 129.33.

As for Nicholls, he accumulated 224 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 74.66.

“Congratulations to New Zealand, specially Williamson and Nicholls. But the big difference between us was Jamieson, the way he bowled,” Rizwan was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan was one of the few Pakistan players that did well during the series as he amassed 202 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 50.50.

Even though Pakistan lost the Test series 2-0, Rizwan will no doubt be hoping to maintain his form with the bat in the upcoming series against South Africa, who will be visiting Pakistan for the first time in 14 years.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

