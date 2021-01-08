Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Iconic Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has urged the nationals selectors to retain veteran batsman Azhar Ali for the upcoming series against South Africa.
This comes after Azhar had a fairly good campaign in the recently-concluded two-Test series against New Zealand.
The 35-year-old accumulated 173 runs, which included a top score of 93, at an average of 43.25.
He is required
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021
“He is required,” the Rawalpindi Express said on Twitter.
Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.
ALSO CHECK OUT: He is Pakistan’s golden boy, Shoaib Akhtar on 26-year-old batsman constantly reaching new heights