Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is confident that he will score a T20 International hundred soon.

This comes after he accumulated 140 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a career-best score of 99 not out, at an average of 70 and a strike-rate of 160.91.

He also ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

In Shaa Allah soon 🤲🏼 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) January 5, 2021

“In Shaa Allah soon,” the 40-year-old said on Twitter.

Hafeez will have an opportunity to score a T20 International century in the upcoming series against South Africa, which will see the Proteas travel to Pakistan for the first time in 14 years.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Absolutely brilliant, Mohammad Hafeez on Pakistan player who could make his debut in the South Africa series

