Former Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said it is hard to stop legendary South Africa batsman AB de Villiers once he catches fire.

De Villiers is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen to play the game and one of the greatest players South Africa has ever produced.

De Villiers played 114 Tests for South Africa, where he amassed 8,765 runs, which included 22 centuries and 46 half-centuries, at an average of 50.66.

He also featured in 228 ODIs and accumulated 9,577 runs, which included 25 hundreds and 53 fifties, at an average of 53.50.

As for his Twenty20 International career, the 36-year-old featured in 78 matches and made 1,672 runs, which included 10 half-centuries, at an average of 26.12.

