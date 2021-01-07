Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Iconic fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said captain Babar Azam is Pakistan’s golden boy and must be looked after properly.

Azam has represented Pakistan in 29 Tests and scored 2,045 runs, which includes five centuries and 15 fifties, at an average of 45.44.

He has also featured in 77 ODIs and accumulated 3,580 runs, which includes 12 hundreds and 16 half-centuries, at an average of 55.93.

As for his T20 International career, the 26-year-old has played 44 games and made 1,681 runs, which includes 16 fifties, at an average of 50.93.

Very talented. Needs to be looked after — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021

“Very talented. Needs to be looked after,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

Azam recently missed the entire series against New Zealand as he suffered a fractured right thumb prior to the T20 series.

He is likely to be fit for the upcoming series against South Africa, which will see the Proteas tour Pakistan for the first time in 14 years.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

