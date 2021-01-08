Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar has said that captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan still have a lot to learn.

Akhtar’s comments come after the tour of New Zealand, where Azam didn’t feature in any of the matches as he sustained a fractured right thumb prior to the T20 series.

As for Rizwan, he was one of Pakistan’s standout performers as he scored 128 runs in the three-match T20 series, which included a career-best 89, at an average of 42.66.

He followed that up with 202 runs in the two-Test series, which included three fifties, at an average of 50.50.

Despite Azam having been in good form in the lead-up to the New Zealand tour and Rizwan performing well against the Black Caps, Akhtar made it clear that they don’t know everything.

Both Babar & Rizwan need to learn a lot — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021

Pakistan’s next series will be against South Africa, which will see the Proteas visit the country for the first time in 14 years.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 12667 ( 13.92 % ) Babar Azam 64400 ( 70.79 % ) Steve Smith 3101 ( 3.41 % ) Ben Stokes 3891 ( 4.28 % ) Kane Williamson 3613 ( 3.97 % ) Rashid Khan 527 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 128 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 1499 ( 1.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 304 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 238 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 603 ( 0.66 % ) Back

