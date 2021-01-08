Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar revealed his favourite wicket was that of former Australia captain Steve Waugh during the 1999 World Cup.

Akhtar, who said during a question and answer session on Twitter, clean bowled Waugh for 49 runs in the match in Leeds, which Pakistan won by 10 runs.

1999 world cup Steve Waugh — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 45-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

Akhtar also holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Don’t you dare drop him, Shoaib Akhtar urges selectors to retain Pakistan batsman for South Africa series

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 1235 ( 19.79 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 84 ( 1.35 % ) Shane Warne 86 ( 1.38 % ) Brian Lara 873 ( 13.99 % ) Ricky Ponting 204 ( 3.27 % ) Viv Richards 498 ( 7.98 % ) Jacques Kallis 164 ( 2.63 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 288 ( 4.61 % ) Wasim Akram 2550 ( 40.86 % ) Glenn McGrath 47 ( 0.75 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 212 ( 3.4 % ) Back

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 1235 ( 19.79 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 84 ( 1.35 % ) Shane Warne 86 ( 1.38 % ) Brian Lara 873 ( 13.99 % ) Ricky Ponting 204 ( 3.27 % ) Viv Richards 498 ( 7.98 % ) Jacques Kallis 164 ( 2.63 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 288 ( 4.61 % ) Wasim Akram 2550 ( 40.86 % ) Glenn McGrath 47 ( 0.75 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 212 ( 3.4 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related