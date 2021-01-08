Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan great Shoaib Akhtar revealed that iconic captain and all-rounder Imran Khan was his idol growing up.

Akhtar made this revelation during a question and answer session on Twitter.

Imran, who led Pakistan to World Cup glory in 1992 and is now the country’s Prime Minister, featured in 88 Tests and accumulated 3,807 runs, which included six hundreds and 18 half-centuries, at an average of 37.69.

He also took 362 wickets at an average of 22.81.

In regards to his ODI career, Imran scored 3,709 runs in 175 matches, which included a century and 19 fifties, at an average of 33.41.

He also picked up 182 wickets at an average of 26.61.

