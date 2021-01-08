Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said there will never be anyone like legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

He called the Little Master a one-of-a-kind player during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

One of its kind. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021

Tendulkar scored 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches, which included 51 centuries and 68 fifties, at an average of 53.78.

In regards to ODIs, he accumulated 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs, which included 49 hundreds and 96 half-centuries, at an average of 44.83.

He also featured in one Twenty20 International, where he scored 10 runs.

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 1237 ( 19.81 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 84 ( 1.35 % ) Shane Warne 86 ( 1.38 % ) Brian Lara 873 ( 13.98 % ) Ricky Ponting 204 ( 3.27 % ) Viv Richards 498 ( 7.97 % ) Jacques Kallis 164 ( 2.63 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 288 ( 4.61 % ) Wasim Akram 2552 ( 40.86 % ) Glenn McGrath 47 ( 0.75 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 212 ( 3.39 % )

