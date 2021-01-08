Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar believes Mohammad Rizwan is better than Sarfaraz Ahmed.

He was asked to choose between the two wicketkeeper-batsmen during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Rizwan — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021

The Rawalpindi Express represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 45-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

Akhtar also holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Your fitness is poor, Shoaib Akhtar tells Pakistan player who may be dropped for the South Africa series

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 12719 ( 13.92 % ) Babar Azam 64659 ( 70.75 % ) Steve Smith 3126 ( 3.42 % ) Ben Stokes 3907 ( 4.28 % ) Kane Williamson 3659 ( 4 % ) Rashid Khan 532 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 131 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 1504 ( 1.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 306 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 239 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 605 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 12719 ( 13.92 % ) Babar Azam 64659 ( 70.75 % ) Steve Smith 3126 ( 3.42 % ) Ben Stokes 3907 ( 4.28 % ) Kane Williamson 3659 ( 4 % ) Rashid Khan 532 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 131 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 1504 ( 1.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 306 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 239 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 605 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related