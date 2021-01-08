So sad to see, Akhtar on Pakistan player who reached breaking point

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan great Shoaib Akhtar has said it is so sad to see how left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir walked away from Pakistan cricket.
Amir announced his retirement from international cricket in December, claiming he was being “mentally tortured” by the PCB and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.
Akhtar noted that the whole situation should have been handled better.
Sad. Should've been handled better
“Sad. Should’ve been handled better,” he said on Twitter.
Amir represented Pakistan in 36 Tests and took 119 wickets at an average of 30.47.
He also featured in 61 ODIs and claimed 81 wickets at an average of 29.62.
As for his T20 International career, Amir picked up 59 wickets at an average of 21.40.
