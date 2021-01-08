Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar has said batsman Haris Sohail needs to improve his fitness going forward.

This comes after Akhtar was asked whether he would persist with Haris or Shan Masood in the long run, and he chose Haris.

However, he admitted that the veteran player needs to get his act together.

“Haris Sohail. But he needs to work on his fitness,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

Haris struggled to have an impact in the recent two-Test series against New Zealand as he scored 28 runs at an average of seven.

It remains to be seen if he will be picked for the upcoming South Africa series, which will see the Proteas visit Pakistan for the first time in 14 years.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

