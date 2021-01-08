Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar said former India captain Sourav Ganguly is “one of the greats” of the game.
His comments come after Ganguly, who is currently president of the BCCI, was discharged from hospital after suffering a heart attack.
One of the greats
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021
Ganguly represented India in 113 Tests and scored 7,212 runs, which included 16 centuries and 35 fifties, at an average of 42.17.
He also claimed 32 wickets at an average of 52.53.
He also featured in 311 ODIs and amassed 11,363 runs, which included 22 hundreds and 72 half-centuries, at an average of 41.02.
In addition to this, he took 100 wickets at an average of 38.49.
