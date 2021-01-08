Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has praised England seamer James Anderson, calling him the best bowler in Test cricket right now.
Anderson is known as one of the deadliest bowlers in the longest format due to the swing he can get.
He recently became the first seamer to take 600 Test wickets, achieving the feat during the three-Test series against Pakistan last year.
Apart from Anderson, Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, Australia’s Shane Warne and India’s Anil Kumble are the only other bowlers to have claimed 600 wickets in the longest format.
Jimmy Anderson
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021
