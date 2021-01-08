My best buddy, Akhtar reveals his greatest friend in the Pakistan team

Shoaib Akhtar said Saqlain Mushtaq was his best friend in the Pakistan team
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that iconic spinner Saqlain Mushtaq was his best friend in the national team.
Akhtar made this revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
Mushtaq took 208 wickets in 49 Tests at an average of 29.83 and 288 wickets in 169 ODIs at an average of 21.78.
