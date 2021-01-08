Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Shoaib Akhtar said fellow legendary Pakistan pace bowler Wasim Akram was a step above everyone since he had lethal pace and swing.

This comes after the Rawalpindi Express chose Wasim as his favourite bowler of all time.

Wasim and Waqar formed one of the most formidable bowling partnerships in cricket history and tormented opposition batsmen for years.

The Sultan of Swing featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 10875 ( 19.09 % ) Waqar Younis 1346 ( 2.36 % ) Javed Miandad 3495 ( 6.13 % ) Shahid Afridi 15644 ( 27.46 % ) Imran Khan 11613 ( 20.38 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1587 ( 2.79 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 135 ( 0.24 % ) Younis Khan 2418 ( 4.24 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 89 ( 0.16 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 3710 ( 6.51 % ) Saeed Anwar 4549 ( 7.98 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 523 ( 0.92 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 986 ( 1.73 % ) Back

