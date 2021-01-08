Shoaib Akhtar said Wasim Akram is his favourite bowler of all time
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Shoaib Akhtar said fellow legendary Pakistan pace bowler Wasim Akram was a step above everyone since he had lethal pace and swing.
This comes after the Rawalpindi Express chose Wasim as his favourite bowler of all time.
Wasim and Waqar formed one of the most formidable bowling partnerships in cricket history and tormented opposition batsmen for years.
The Sultan of Swing featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.
He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Don’t you dare drop him, Shoaib Akhtar urges selectors to retain Pakistan batsman for South Africa series
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
One thought on “A step above everyone, Akhtar on Pakistan bowler with lethal pace and swing”
Dwayne Leverock