Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that he prefers iconic India wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni over New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

Akhtar said this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Dhoni — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021

Dhoni represented India in 90 Tests and scored 4,876 runs, which included six centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 38.09. He also took 256 catches and registered 38 stumpings.

He has also featured in 350 ODIs and accumulated 10,773 runs, which includes 10 hundreds and 73 half-centuries, at an average of 50.57. In addition to this, he claimed 321 catches and 123 stumpings.

As for his T20 International career, the 39-year-old has amassed 1,617 runs in 98 matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 37.60. He has also recorded 57 catches and 34 stumpings.

Williamson, meanwhile, has played 83 Tests and made 7,115 runs, which includes 24 centuries and 32 fifties, at an average of 54.31.

He has also scored 6,173 runs in 151 ODIs, which includes 13 hundreds and 39 half-centuries, at an average of 47.48.

In regards to T20 Internationals, the 30-year-old has accumulated 1,723 runs in 62 matches, which includes 12 half-centuries, at an average of 33.13.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 12667 ( 13.92 % ) Babar Azam 64400 ( 70.79 % ) Steve Smith 3102 ( 3.41 % ) Ben Stokes 3891 ( 4.28 % ) Kane Williamson 3613 ( 3.97 % ) Rashid Khan 527 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 128 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 1499 ( 1.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 304 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 238 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 603 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Related