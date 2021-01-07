Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar has claimed that he was bowling faster than 100 mph before he made his international debut.
Akhtar holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.
However, he feels that he was even quicker than this during his younger days.
I must have, even before my debut
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021
“I must have, even before my debut,” he said on Twitter.
Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.
He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.
As for his T20 International career, the 45-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.
