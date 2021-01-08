Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Barcelona icon Lionel Messi.
Akhtar was asked this, which is considered to be one of football’s toughest questions, by a fan on Twitter.
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021
As of January 5, Messi has scored 644 club goals in 750 appearances for Barcelona, while Ronaldo has accumulated 654 goals in 864 appearances for Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.
In regards to their international statistics, Messi has scored 71 times for Argentina in 142 games, while Ronaldo has amassed 102 goals for Portugal in 170 matches.
It should be noted that Messi is Argentina’s all-time leading goal-scorer, while Ronaldo holds the same honour for Portugal.
