Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Barcelona icon Lionel Messi.

Akhtar was asked this, which is considered to be one of football’s toughest questions, by a fan on Twitter.

Ronaldo — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021

As of January 5, Messi has scored 644 club goals in 750 appearances for Barcelona, while Ronaldo has accumulated 654 goals in 864 appearances for Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

In regards to their international statistics, Messi has scored 71 times for Argentina in 142 games, while Ronaldo has amassed 102 goals for Portugal in 170 matches.

It should be noted that Messi is Argentina’s all-time leading goal-scorer, while Ronaldo holds the same honour for Portugal.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite current footballer? Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Neymar Zlatan Ibrahimovic Virgil Van Dijk Kevin De Bruyne Kylian Mbappe Paul Pogba Eden Hazard Sergio Aguero Mohamed Salah Robert Lewandowski Sadio Mane Marcus Rashford Harry Kane Raheem Sterling Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite current footballer? Lionel Messi 293 ( 28.95 % ) Cristiano Ronaldo 451 ( 44.57 % ) Neymar 24 ( 2.37 % ) Zlatan Ibrahimovic 16 ( 1.58 % ) Virgil Van Dijk 3 ( 0.3 % ) Kevin De Bruyne 6 ( 0.59 % ) Kylian Mbappe 8 ( 0.79 % ) Paul Pogba 10 ( 0.99 % ) Eden Hazard 5 ( 0.49 % ) Sergio Aguero 1 ( 0.1 % ) Mohamed Salah 138 ( 13.64 % ) Robert Lewandowski 6 ( 0.59 % ) Sadio Mane 10 ( 0.99 % ) Marcus Rashford 23 ( 2.27 % ) Harry Kane 5 ( 0.49 % ) Raheem Sterling 2 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 11 ( 1.09 % ) Back

