Bowled 100 mph twice in international cricket, but it wasn’t recognised, fiery Pakistan fast bowler says

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Sami claimed he bowled at 100 mph twice in international cricket but it wasn't recorded

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Sami: “I bowled 100 mph twice in international cricket but they didn’t recognise it because I’m Karachite”

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Sami has claimed that he bowled 100 mph twice in international cricket, but it wasn’t acknowledged or recorded because he is from Karachi.

Sami, who last played international cricket in March 2016, is known for being one of Pakistan’s quickest-ever bowlers.

“I bowled 100 mph twice in international cricket but they didn’t recognise it because I’m Karachite, I took 3 wickets in 4 overs but they changed my spell because I’m Karachite,” Sami was quoted as saying by journalist Shoaib Jatt on Twitter.

To this day, legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

