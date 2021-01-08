Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Sami has claimed that he bowled 100 mph twice in international cricket, but it wasn’t acknowledged or recorded because he is from Karachi.
Sami, who last played international cricket in March 2016, is known for being one of Pakistan’s quickest-ever bowlers.
I bowled 💯 MPH twice in Int’l cricket but they didn’t recognise it because I’m Karachite,
I took 3 wickets in 4 overs but they changed my spell because I’m Karachite,
Test cricketer Muhammad Sami lashes out.
کراچی کا ہوں اس لئے زیادتی کی گئی ۔ محمد سمیع pic.twitter.com/58NIOk8qs0
— Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) January 8, 2021
“I bowled 100 mph twice in international cricket but they didn’t recognise it because I’m Karachite, I took 3 wickets in 4 overs but they changed my spell because I’m Karachite,” Sami was quoted as saying by journalist Shoaib Jatt on Twitter.
To this day, legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.
