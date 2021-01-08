Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that he prefers England pace bowler James Anderson over South Africa seamer Dale Steyn when it comes to Test cricket.

Akhtar was asked this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter and picked Anderson due to his longevity.

Anderson for longevity — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021

Anderson recently became the first fast bowler to take 600 Test wickets, achieving the feat during the three-Test series against Pakistan last year.

Apart from Anderson, Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, Australia’s Shane Warne and India’s Anil Kumble are the only other bowlers to have claimed 600 wickets in the longest format.

As for Steyn, he took 439 wickets in 93 Tests at an average of 22.95.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 12667 ( 13.92 % ) Babar Azam 64400 ( 70.79 % ) Steve Smith 3102 ( 3.41 % ) Ben Stokes 3891 ( 4.28 % ) Kane Williamson 3613 ( 3.97 % ) Rashid Khan 527 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 128 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 1499 ( 1.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 304 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 238 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 603 ( 0.66 % ) Back

