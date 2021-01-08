James Anderson or Dale Steyn, Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar reveals who he prefers in Tests

Shoaib Akhtar said he prefers James Anderson over Dale Steyn in Test cricket

Legendary Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that he prefers England pace bowler James Anderson over South Africa seamer Dale Steyn when it comes to Test cricket.

Akhtar was asked this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter and picked Anderson due to his longevity.

 

Anderson recently became the first fast bowler to take 600 Test wickets, achieving the feat during the three-Test series against Pakistan last year.

Apart from Anderson, Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, Australia’s Shane Warne and India’s Anil Kumble are the only other bowlers to have claimed 600 wickets in the longest format.

As for Steyn, he took 439 wickets in 93 Tests at an average of 22.95.

