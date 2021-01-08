Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that he prefers England pace bowler James Anderson over South Africa seamer Dale Steyn when it comes to Test cricket.
Akhtar was asked this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter and picked Anderson due to his longevity.
Anderson for longevity
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021
Anderson recently became the first fast bowler to take 600 Test wickets, achieving the feat during the three-Test series against Pakistan last year.
Apart from Anderson, Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, Australia’s Shane Warne and India’s Anil Kumble are the only other bowlers to have claimed 600 wickets in the longest format.
As for Steyn, he took 439 wickets in 93 Tests at an average of 22.95.
