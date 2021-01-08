Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has praised India wicket-taking spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.
Asked to use one word to describe Ashwin during a question and answer session on Twitter, he chose “talent”.
Talent
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021
Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.
He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.
As for his T20 International career, the 45-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.
Akhtar also holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.
