Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes captain Babar Azam is as good as India skipper Virat Kohli in all three formats of the game.
This comes after Akhtar was asked about the most complete all-format players at the moment, to which he replied Azam and Kohli.
Azam has represented Pakistan in 29 Tests and scored 2,045 runs, which includes five centuries and 15 fifties, at an average of 45.44.
He has also featured in 77 ODIs and accumulated 3,580 runs, which includes 12 hundreds and 16 half-centuries, at an average of 55.93.
As for his T20 International career, the 26-year-old has played 44 games and made 1,681 runs, which includes 16 fifties, at an average of 50.93.
Babar & Kohli
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021
Azam recently missed the entire series against New Zealand as he suffered a fractured right thumb in the lead-up to the T20 series.
He is expected to be fit for the upcoming series against South Africa, which will see the Proteas visit Pakistan for the first time in 14 years.
Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.
