Iconic Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is among the top three seamers in the world today.
Afridi is only 20 years old, but has already established himself as the pace spearhead in all three formats for Pakistan.
So far, he has taken 41 wickets in 13 Tests at an average of 33.02 and 45 wickets in 22 ODIs at an average of 21.64.
As for his T20 International career, Afridi has claimed 22 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 23.77.
In addition to Afridi, Akhtar’s top three also included Australia left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc and India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.
Mitchell Starc
Bumrah
Shaheen Afridi
