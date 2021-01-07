Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is among the top three seamers in the world today.

Afridi is only 20 years old, but has already established himself as the pace spearhead in all three formats for Pakistan.

So far, he has taken 41 wickets in 13 Tests at an average of 33.02 and 45 wickets in 22 ODIs at an average of 21.64.

As for his T20 International career, Afridi has claimed 22 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 23.77.

In addition to Afridi, Akhtar’s top three also included Australia left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc and India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Shaheen Afridi — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 12377 ( 13.83 % ) Babar Azam 63582 ( 71.06 % ) Steve Smith 3047 ( 3.41 % ) Ben Stokes 3836 ( 4.29 % ) Kane Williamson 3420 ( 3.82 % ) Rashid Khan 515 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 126 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 1460 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 299 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 228 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 590 ( 0.66 % ) Back

