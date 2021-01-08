It was like magic, Shoaib Akhtar loved watching Pakistan player bat

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said he loved watching iconic opener Saeed Anwar bat since it was so magical.

The Rawalpindi Express said this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Magical — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021

Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and accumulated 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.

He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he scored 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 11056 ( 19.16 % ) Waqar Younis 1363 ( 2.36 % ) Javed Miandad 3511 ( 6.08 % ) Shahid Afridi 15916 ( 27.58 % ) Imran Khan 11699 ( 20.27 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1613 ( 2.79 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 163 ( 0.28 % ) Younis Khan 2431 ( 4.21 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 102 ( 0.18 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 3763 ( 6.52 % ) Saeed Anwar 4575 ( 7.93 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 530 ( 0.92 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 990 ( 1.72 % ) Back

