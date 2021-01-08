It was like magic, Shoaib Akhtar loved watching Pakistan player bat

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said he loved watching iconic opener Saeed Anwar bat since it was so magical.
The Rawalpindi Express said this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
Magical
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021
Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and accumulated 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.
He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he scored 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.
ALSO CHECK OUT: He is Pakistan’s golden boy, Shoaib Akhtar on 26-year-old batsman constantly reaching new heights
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?