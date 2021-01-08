Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has called iconic all-rounder Shahid Afridi a “national treasure”.

Akhtar said this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

He is our treasure. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021

Afridi played 27 Tests and scored 1,716 runs, which included five centuries, at an average of 36.51. He also took 48 wickets at an average of 35.60.

The 40-year-old also appeared in 398 ODIs, amassing 8,064 runs, which included six centuries, at an average of 23.57. As for his bowling, he claimed 395 wickets at an average of 34.51.

He also represented his country in 99 Twenty20 Internationals and accumulated 1,416 runs at an average of 17.92 and 98 wickets at an average of 24.44.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 10876 ( 19.09 % ) Waqar Younis 1346 ( 2.36 % ) Javed Miandad 3495 ( 6.13 % ) Shahid Afridi 15645 ( 27.46 % ) Imran Khan 11616 ( 20.39 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1587 ( 2.79 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 136 ( 0.24 % ) Younis Khan 2418 ( 4.24 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 89 ( 0.16 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 3711 ( 6.51 % ) Saeed Anwar 4549 ( 7.98 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 523 ( 0.92 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 986 ( 1.73 % ) Back

