What can you say other than he’s classic, Akhtar on veteran Pakistan player still entertaining everyone

Shoaib Akhtar said Mohammad Hafeez is “classic”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has called veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez “classic”.

Akhtar said this when a fan asked him to use one word to describe the 40-year-old.

Hafeez accumulated 140 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a career-best score of 99 not out, at an average of 70 and a strike-rate of 160.91.

He also ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
