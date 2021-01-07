Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has called veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez “classic”.

Akhtar said this when a fan asked him to use one word to describe the 40-year-old.

Hafeez accumulated 140 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a career-best score of 99 not out, at an average of 70 and a strike-rate of 160.91.

He also ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

Classic — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 10480 ( 18.93 % ) Waqar Younis 1308 ( 2.36 % ) Javed Miandad 3452 ( 6.23 % ) Shahid Afridi 15100 ( 27.27 % ) Imran Khan 11418 ( 20.62 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1546 ( 2.79 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 73 ( 0.13 % ) Younis Khan 2384 ( 4.31 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 47 ( 0.08 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 3609 ( 6.52 % ) Saeed Anwar 4478 ( 8.09 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 511 ( 0.92 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 967 ( 1.75 % ) Back

