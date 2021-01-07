Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has called veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez “classic”.
Akhtar said this when a fan asked him to use one word to describe the 40-year-old.
Hafeez accumulated 140 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a career-best score of 99 not out, at an average of 70 and a strike-rate of 160.91.
He also ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.
Classic
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021
