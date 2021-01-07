I love eating aloo paratha, Pakistan bowler feared by many batsmen says

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that he loves eating aloo paratha.

Akhtar made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Aloo k parathay — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 45-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

Akhtar also holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 10480 ( 18.93 % ) Waqar Younis 1308 ( 2.36 % ) Javed Miandad 3452 ( 6.23 % ) Shahid Afridi 15100 ( 27.27 % ) Imran Khan 11418 ( 20.62 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1546 ( 2.79 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 73 ( 0.13 % ) Younis Khan 2384 ( 4.31 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 47 ( 0.08 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 3609 ( 6.52 % ) Saeed Anwar 4478 ( 8.09 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 511 ( 0.92 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 967 ( 1.75 % ) Back

