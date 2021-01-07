Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar believes batsman Ahmed Shehzad will be rewarded if he keeps working hard.

Shehzad has not played international cricket since October 2019 and failed to have much of an impact in the recently-concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The 29-year-old scored 223 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 22.30.

Keep working hard — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021

“Keep working hard,” the Rawalpindi Express said on Twitter.

