Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria believes Khyber Pakhtunkhwa batsman Kamran Ghulam should replace Haris Sohail for the upcoming series against South Africa.

Ghulam was in scorching hot form in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has created history for scoring the most runs in a single edition of the tournament.

The 25-year-old accumulated 1,249 runs in 11 matches, which includes five centuries and five fifties, at an average of 62.45.

He even made scores of 76 and 108 in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final against Central Punjab, which ended as a tie.

Haris, meanwhile, endured a torrid tour of New Zealand as he amassed 28 runs in the two-Test series at an average of seven.

Looking at Kamran Ghulam performance deserve a chance in replace of Haris sohail in upcoming South Africa home series — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) January 3, 2021

“Looking at Kamran Ghulam’s performance, [he] deserves a chance in replacement of Haris Sohail in [the] upcoming South Africa home series,” Kaneria said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

ALSO CHECK OUT: No way the selectors can ignore me now, Pakistan batsman says his time has come

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 12205 ( 13.8 % ) Babar Azam 62946 ( 71.19 % ) Steve Smith 3018 ( 3.41 % ) Ben Stokes 3805 ( 4.3 % ) Kane Williamson 3264 ( 3.69 % ) Rashid Khan 510 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 122 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 1444 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 299 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 222 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 584 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 12205 ( 13.8 % ) Babar Azam 62946 ( 71.19 % ) Steve Smith 3018 ( 3.41 % ) Ben Stokes 3805 ( 4.3 % ) Kane Williamson 3264 ( 3.69 % ) Rashid Khan 510 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 122 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 1444 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 299 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 222 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 584 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related