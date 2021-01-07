Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan big-hitting batsman Imran Nazir said it’s sad to see the way the national team crashed and burned in the recently-concluded tour of New Zealand.

Pakistan lost the T20 series 2-1 before being beaten by 101 runs in the first Test.

They were looking to bounce back in the second Test and end the tour on a high, but that didn’t happen as the Black Caps annihilated them by an innings and 176 runs.

Extremely sad to see where our cricket is going 😕#PakvsNz — Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) January 6, 2021

“Extremely sad to see where our cricket is going,” Nazir said on Twitter.

After a disappointing tour of New Zealand, the men in green will be looking to bounce back in the upcoming series against South Africa, which will see the Proteas visit Pakistan for the first time in 14 years.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

