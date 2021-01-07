Kylian Mbappe will dominate in 2021, Pakistan cricketer predicts

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe will dominate in 2021.
In the ongoing football season, Mbappe has featured in 18 matches, which includes 13 Ligue 1 games and five Champions League fixtures.
In those matches, the 22-year-old has scored 14 goals and racked up seven assists.
Given that Mbappe is in the midst of another strong season, Latif expects the star striker, who also plays for France, to maintain his red-hot form.
Kylian Mbappé
— Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) January 2, 2021
ALSO CHECK OUT: He should replace Haris Sohail for the South Africa series, Danish Kaneria on Pakistan batsman who can’t stop scoring runs
Who is your favourite current footballer?