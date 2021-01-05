Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Kamran Ghulam has said there is no way the national selectors can ignore him now.

Ghulam’s comments come after his incredible campaign in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has created history for scoring the most runs in a single edition of the tournament.

Playing for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who are currently battling against defending champions Central Punjab in the final, the 25-year-old has accumulated 1,249 runs in 11 matches, which includes five centuries and five fifties, at an average of 62.45.

Given how well he has played the record he has broken, Ghulam is hoping to get a call-up to the national team for the South Africa series later this month.

“This has been an extraordinary season for me and I am grateful to my teammates and my coaches who have played an integral role in my success this season,” he told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Ary Sports.

“I also want to thank my family as this would not have been possible without their sacrifices in this extraordinary season which has kept the players away from their houses for the past four months.

“My aim is now to build on this and represent Pakistan at the highest level.”

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

