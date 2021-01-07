Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Iconic Pakistan all-rounder and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa head coach Abdul Razzaq admitted that he has been really impressed with Kamran Ghulam, Sajid Khan, Khalid Usman, Arshad Iqbal and Irfanullah Shah.

Ghulam was in scorching hot form for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has created history for scoring the most runs in a single edition of the tournament.

The 25-year-old accumulated 1,249 runs in 11 matches, which includes five centuries and five fifties, at an average of 62.45.

He even made scores of 76 and 108 in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final against Central Punjab, which ended as a tie.

Sajid, an off-spinner, finished as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 67 wickets in 11 games at an average of 25.08.

Usman, a left-arm spinner, took 35 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 31, while seamer Arshad Iqbal claimed 15 wickets in five games at an average of 36.40.

As for Irfanullah, who is a fast bowler, he picked up 23 wickets in six matches at an average of 20.21.

A great match after all even though the match ended in a tie and both teams played well I want to thank the players especially kamran ghulam, sajjid Khan, khalid Usman ,Arshad Iqbal and irfanullah shah and the whole kp team.Congrats on becoming joint champions pic.twitter.com/Y9iMGOLHMl — Abdul Razzaq (@ARazzaqPak) January 5, 2021

“A great match after all, even though the match ended in a tie and both teams played well. I want to thank the players, especially Kamran Ghulam, Sajid Khan, Khalid Usman, Arshad Iqbal and Irfanullah Shah and the whole KP team. Congrats on becoming joint champions,” Razzaq said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: No way the selectors can ignore me now, Pakistan batsman says his time has come

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 10474 ( 18.92 % ) Waqar Younis 1308 ( 2.36 % ) Javed Miandad 3450 ( 6.23 % ) Shahid Afridi 15089 ( 27.26 % ) Imran Khan 11413 ( 20.62 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1545 ( 2.79 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 72 ( 0.13 % ) Younis Khan 2383 ( 4.31 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 47 ( 0.08 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 3609 ( 6.52 % ) Saeed Anwar 4478 ( 8.09 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 511 ( 0.92 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 966 ( 1.75 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 10474 ( 18.92 % ) Waqar Younis 1308 ( 2.36 % ) Javed Miandad 3450 ( 6.23 % ) Shahid Afridi 15089 ( 27.26 % ) Imran Khan 11413 ( 20.62 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1545 ( 2.79 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 72 ( 0.13 % ) Younis Khan 2383 ( 4.31 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 47 ( 0.08 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 3609 ( 6.52 % ) Saeed Anwar 4478 ( 8.09 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 511 ( 0.92 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 966 ( 1.75 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related