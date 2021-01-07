Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif admitted that seamer Mohammad Asif was a “magician” with the ball.
Asif is renowned for being one of the best swing bowlers Pakistan, but his international career was cut short when he was banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.
Many legendary players, such as Kevin Pietersen and Hashim Amla, have admitted that Asif was the toughest bowler they faced.
— Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) January 2, 2021
“Magician,” Latif said on Twitter.
Asif took 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.
