Pakistan cricketer Hussain Talat believes that all-rounder Zafar Gohar has a bright future ahead of him.

This comes after Zafar made his Test debut during the recently-concluded series against New Zealand.

The 25-year-old featured in the second Test in Christchurch and showed off his skills with the bat, making scores of 34 and 37.

However, the left-arm spinner went wicketless in the match.

Nonetheless, Talat feels that all of Zafar’s hard work will pay off going forward.

“Allah has better plans for you! Just keep the faith and believe in your hard work!” he said on Twitter.

Zafar and Talat will now be hoping they are picked for the upcoming series against South Africa, which will see the Proteas visit Pakistan for the first time in 14 years.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

