Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Fast bowler Hasan Ali has called on the national selectors to pick him in the Pakistan team for the upcoming series against South Africa.

South Africa will be travelling to Pakistan for the first time in 14 years to play two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Hasan last played international cricket during the 2019 World Cup as recurring back injuries kept him sidelined for many months.

However, he has returned to playing domestic cricket and is currently captaining Central Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where they are trying to defend their title against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the final.

The 26-year-old has been in superb form with the ball throughout the tournament as he is the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 43 wickets in nine matches, which includes the ongoing final, at an average of 20.06.

Given how well he has bowled, along with the fact that he has the most wickets among pace bowlers in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Hasan feels that he deserves to be recalled for the South Africa series.

“I’m trying to make a comeback in the national side so it was important that I perform well on the field as well as show that I’m completely fit,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I’m ready to represent the national team and it’s now up to the selectors and team management as to whether they have faith in me for [the] South Africa series. My fitness is good and I have performed well on [the] dry pitches of Karachi, which don’t offer much help to the fast bowlers.”

Pakistan’s series against South Africa will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He could break all bowling records in the next 12 to 13 years, Junaid Khan on 20-year-old Pakistan prodigy

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 11787 ( 13.86 % ) Babar Azam 60707 ( 71.38 % ) Steve Smith 2948 ( 3.47 % ) Ben Stokes 3687 ( 4.34 % ) Kane Williamson 2856 ( 3.36 % ) Rashid Khan 487 ( 0.57 % ) Pat Cummins 118 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 1394 ( 1.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 289 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 208 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 564 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 11787 ( 13.86 % ) Babar Azam 60707 ( 71.38 % ) Steve Smith 2948 ( 3.47 % ) Ben Stokes 3687 ( 4.34 % ) Kane Williamson 2856 ( 3.36 % ) Rashid Khan 487 ( 0.57 % ) Pat Cummins 118 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 1394 ( 1.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 289 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 208 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 564 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related