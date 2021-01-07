No more excuses, Pakistan player demands to be picked for South Africa series

Pakistan seamer Tabish Khan said there should be no more excuses and demanded to be picked for the South Africa series

Pakistan seamer Tabish Khan: “my hopes are very high for the home series against South Africa. Hope I get a chance to serve my country and make my family proud”

Pakistan pace bowler Tabish Khan has demanded to be picked for the upcoming series against South Africa.

In the recently-concluded season of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 36-year-old took 30 wickets in nine matches for Sindh at an average of 30.96.

Overall, he has claimed 598 wickets in 137 first-class matches at an average of 24.29.

“ALHAMDULILLAH by taking 30 wickets this season I’m still in the top charts of QET 2020. Once again a top wicket-taker of my team Sindh. And my hopes are very high for the home series against South Africa. Hope I get a chance to serve my country and make my family proud,” Tabish said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

