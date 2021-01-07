Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan pace bowler Tabish Khan has demanded to be picked for the upcoming series against South Africa.

In the recently-concluded season of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 36-year-old took 30 wickets in nine matches for Sindh at an average of 30.96.

Overall, he has claimed 598 wickets in 137 first-class matches at an average of 24.29.

ALHAMDULILLAH by taking 30 wickets this season i m still in the top charts of QET 2020Once again a top wkt taker of my team sindh.And my hopes are very high for the home series against @OfficialCSA hope i get a chance to serve my country and make my family proud@TheRealPCBMedia pic.twitter.com/01zdaQ5FKl — IamTabishKhan (@tabbkhan84) January 7, 2021

“ALHAMDULILLAH by taking 30 wickets this season I’m still in the top charts of QET 2020. Once again a top wicket-taker of my team Sindh. And my hopes are very high for the home series against South Africa. Hope I get a chance to serve my country and make my family proud,” Tabish said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Bowling faster than 100 mph before my Pakistan debut, super quick bowler claims

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 12376 ( 13.83 % ) Babar Azam 63581 ( 71.06 % ) Steve Smith 3047 ( 3.41 % ) Ben Stokes 3836 ( 4.29 % ) Kane Williamson 3419 ( 3.82 % ) Rashid Khan 515 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 126 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 1460 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 299 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 228 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 590 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 12376 ( 13.83 % ) Babar Azam 63581 ( 71.06 % ) Steve Smith 3047 ( 3.41 % ) Ben Stokes 3836 ( 4.29 % ) Kane Williamson 3419 ( 3.82 % ) Rashid Khan 515 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 126 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 1460 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 299 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 228 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 590 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related