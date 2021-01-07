Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Shoaib Akhtar used the word “zaaya”, which translates to waste when he was asked to described fellow Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif in one word.

Asif was one of the best bowlers in the world at one point, but his international career ended when he was banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.

Many former players, including England’s Kevin Pietersen and South Africa’s Hashim Amla, said Asif was one of the best bowlers they had faced.

Zaaya — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021

“Zaaya (waste),” Akhtar said on Twitter.

Asif took 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.

