He has a lot of talent, Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan legend’s son

Posted on by
Shoaib Akhtar said Usman Qadir has a lot of talent

Shoaib Akhtar said Usman Qadir is talented

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has admitted that spinner Usman Qadir has a lot of talent.

Usman is the son of iconic Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir, who sadly passed away in September 2019.

He has represented Pakistan in three T20 International to date and taken eight wickets at an average of 7.50 and an economy rate of 5.45.

“Talented,” Akhtar said about the 27-year-old on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is Pakistan’s golden boy, Shoaib Akhtar on 26-year-old batsman constantly reaching new heights

Coming Soon
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?

Leave a Reply