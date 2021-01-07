He has a lot of talent, Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan legend’s son

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has admitted that spinner Usman Qadir has a lot of talent.

Usman is the son of iconic Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir, who sadly passed away in September 2019.

He has represented Pakistan in three T20 International to date and taken eight wickets at an average of 7.50 and an economy rate of 5.45.

Talented — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021

“Talented,” Akhtar said about the 27-year-old on Twitter.

