Former Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said he prefers Naseem Shah over Mohammad Hasnain.

Akhtar revealed this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Naseem

Naseem, 17, has represented Pakistan in nine Tests and taken 20 wickets at an average of 42.45.

As for Hasnain, who is 20, he has picked up 10 wickets in six ODIs at an average of 32.90.

He has also claimed seven wickets in 10 T20 Internationals at an average of 42.42.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 12377 ( 13.83 % ) Babar Azam 63582 ( 71.06 % ) Steve Smith 3047 ( 3.41 % ) Ben Stokes 3836 ( 4.29 % ) Kane Williamson 3420 ( 3.82 % ) Rashid Khan 515 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 126 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 1460 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 299 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 228 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 590 ( 0.66 % ) Back

