Former Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said he prefers Naseem Shah over Mohammad Hasnain.
Akhtar revealed this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
Naseem
Naseem, 17, has represented Pakistan in nine Tests and taken 20 wickets at an average of 42.45.
As for Hasnain, who is 20, he has picked up 10 wickets in six ODIs at an average of 32.90.
He has also claimed seven wickets in 10 T20 Internationals at an average of 42.42.
