Ex-Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has said he prefer England seamer Jofra Archer over South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada.

Akhtar was asked this during a question and answer session he held with fans on Twitter.

“Jofra Archer for sure,” he said.

Archer has taken 38 wickets in 11 Tests at an average of 31.10 and 30 wickets in 17 ODIs at an average of 24. As for his T20 International career, the 25-year-old has claimed seven wickets in seven matches at an average of 30.85.

Rabada, meanwhile, has picked up 197 wickets in 43 Tests at an average of 22.95 and 117 wickets in 75 ODIs at an average of 27.34. The 25-year-old has also snapped up 31 wickets in 26 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.41.

