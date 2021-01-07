Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar said iconic all-rounder Shahid Afridi cannot be described in one word.

Asked to use just a single word to summarise Afridi, Akhtar opted for “Boom Boom” instead.

Has to be two.

Boom Boom — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021

“Has to be two. Boom Boom,” he said on Twitter.

Afridi played 27 Tests and scored 1,716 runs, which included five centuries, at an average of 36.51. He also took 48 wickets at an average of 35.60.

The 40-year-old also appeared in 398 ODIs, amassing 8,064 runs, which included six centuries, at an average of 23.57. As for his bowling, he claimed 395 wickets at an average of 34.51.

He also represented his country in 99 Twenty20 Internationals and accumulated 1,416 runs at an average of 17.92 and 98 wickets at an average of 24.44.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is Pakistan’s golden boy, Shoaib Akhtar on 26-year-old batsman constantly reaching new heights

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 10503 ( 18.91 % ) Waqar Younis 1309 ( 2.36 % ) Javed Miandad 3459 ( 6.23 % ) Shahid Afridi 15153 ( 27.29 % ) Imran Khan 11443 ( 20.6 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1552 ( 2.79 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 78 ( 0.14 % ) Younis Khan 2392 ( 4.31 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 58 ( 0.1 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 3620 ( 6.52 % ) Saeed Anwar 4488 ( 8.08 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 512 ( 0.92 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 969 ( 1.74 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 10503 ( 18.91 % ) Waqar Younis 1309 ( 2.36 % ) Javed Miandad 3459 ( 6.23 % ) Shahid Afridi 15153 ( 27.29 % ) Imran Khan 11443 ( 20.6 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1552 ( 2.79 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 78 ( 0.14 % ) Younis Khan 2392 ( 4.31 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 58 ( 0.1 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 3620 ( 6.52 % ) Saeed Anwar 4488 ( 8.08 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 512 ( 0.92 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 969 ( 1.74 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related