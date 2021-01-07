Gold star player, Akhtar on India cricketer loved all around the world

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has heaped praise on iconic India wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni, saying he was absolute “gold”.
Akhtar said this when a fan asked him about Dhoni during a question and answer session on Twitter.
Gold
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021
Dhoni represented India in 90 Tests and scored 4,876 runs, which included six centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 38.09. He also took 256 catches and registered 38 stumpings.
He has also featured in 350 ODIs and accumulated 10,773 runs, which includes 10 hundreds and 73 half-centuries, at an average of 50.57. In addition to this, he claimed 321 catches and 123 stumpings.
As for his T20 International career, the 39-year-old has amassed 1,617 runs in 98 matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 37.60. He has also recorded 57 catches and 34 stumpings.
