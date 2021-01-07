Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former batsman Yasir Hameed has said the national selectors can’t wait anymore and must include Kamran Ghulam in the Pakistan team for the South Africa series.

Ghulam was in scorching hot form for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he created history for scoring the most runs in a single edition of the tournament.

The 25-year-old accumulated 1,249 runs in 11 matches, which includes five centuries and five fifties, at an average of 62.45.

He even made scores of 76 and 108 in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final against Central Punjab, which ended as a tie.

Clearly knocking the doors for international cricketer very very useful with his left arm spinning and brilliant fielder #KamranGhulam https://t.co/oXSMu5lIMG — Yasir Abdul Hameed (@Yasir_HameedQ) January 1, 2021

“Clearly knocking [on] the door for international cricket. Very, very useful with his left-arm spin and [a] brilliant fielder,” Yasir said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

ALSO CHECK OUT: No way the selectors can ignore me now, Pakistan batsman says his time has come

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 12327 ( 13.83 % ) Babar Azam 63365 ( 71.09 % ) Steve Smith 3040 ( 3.41 % ) Ben Stokes 3830 ( 4.3 % ) Kane Williamson 3372 ( 3.78 % ) Rashid Khan 513 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 126 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 1451 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 299 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 227 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 588 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 12327 ( 13.83 % ) Babar Azam 63365 ( 71.09 % ) Steve Smith 3040 ( 3.41 % ) Ben Stokes 3830 ( 4.3 % ) Kane Williamson 3372 ( 3.78 % ) Rashid Khan 513 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 126 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 1451 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 299 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 227 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 588 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related