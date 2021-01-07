Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting is his favourite player of all time.
Akhtar made this revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
It has to be @RickyPonting
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021
“It has to be Ricky Ponting,” Akhtar said.
Ponting is the second-highest run-scorer in Test history with 13,378 runs in 168 matches, which included 41 centuries and 62 fifties, at an average of 51.85.
He is also the third-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket with 13,704 runs in 375 games, which included 30 hundreds and 82 half-centuries, at an average of 42.03.
In regards to his T20 International career, Ponting made 401 runs in 17 matches at an average of 28.64. He struck two half-centuries, which included a career-best knock of 98 not out.
